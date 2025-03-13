Crypto Fraud Victims Protest at Home of Mastermind

Karimnagar (Jagtial): In a dramatic protest, victims of a massive cryptocurrency scam gathered outside the residence of Kasturi Rakesh, the alleged mastermind behind the fraud. Rakesh is accused of luring investors into a crypto company, Meta Fund, by promising high profits.

According to the victims, Rakesh persuaded them to invest up to Rs 7 lakh each while urging others to commit as much as Rs 70 lakh. Despite these promises, investors have yet to see any returns. For the past eight months, Rakesh has continuously delayed refund requests, offering vague assurances of repayment by the following day.

Frustrated and desperate, the affected people confronted Rakesh at his home. However, his absence led them to stage a protest, after which they contacted the police. Officers advised the group to file a formal complaint, though none has been registered to date.

Rakesh later returned and assured the victims that their money would be refunded if given more time. Trusting his words, the protesters decided not to file a complaint immediately. Meanwhile, police authorities confirmed that the case remains under monitoring as no formal complaint has been lodged.