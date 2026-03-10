Crumbling Ceiling At Govt Boy’s BC Hostel In Kazipet

WARANGAL: Students residing at the government-run Integrated Boy’s BC Hostel in Kazipet are living in constant fear as portions of the building’s ceiling slab have begun peeling off and falling.

The deteriorating condition of the structure has raised safety concerns, prompting calls for the immediate construction of a new building.

The issue came to light when some former students of the hostel visited the premises and witnessed the dilapidated state of the facility. They noted that the falling chunks of concrete posed a significant risk to the young residents staying there.

Subsequently, former student K Prakash submitted a formal complaint to officials at the Hanamkonda collectorate. He urged the district administration to urgently make alternative accommodation for the students and sanction funds for a new hostel building. Officials promised him that the needful would be done.

In a statement, Prakash urged the government to act swiftly. “Providing a safe living environment is essential for the academic focus and well-being of students from the backward communities,” he stressed.