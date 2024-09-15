Crowd surges at Khairatabad for glimpse of giant Ganesh

Hyderabad: Devotees in large numbers turned up for the darshan of the famous Khairatabad Ganesh on Sunday. The nearby Khairatabad metro station and surrounding areas were overcrowded with people. The heavy turnout is likely due to the long weekend holiday.

Not only from the city, visitors from nearby districts too travelled all the way to Hyderabad to get a glimpse of Ganesh.

The Hyderabad police has beefed up security around the locality.

The organisers are expected to halt the darshan tomorrow to prepare for the immersion on September 17.









