 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Crowd surges at Khairatabad for glimpse of giant Ganesh

Telangana
DC Web Desk
15 Sep 2024 10:40 AM GMT
Crowd surges at Khairatabad for glimpse of giant Ganesh
x
Devotees in large numbers turned up for the darshan of the famous Khairtabad Ganesh on Sunday. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Devotees in large numbers turned up for the darshan of the famous Khairatabad Ganesh on Sunday. The nearby Khairatabad metro station and surrounding areas were overcrowded with people. The heavy turnout is likely due to the long weekend holiday.

Not only from the city, visitors from nearby districts too travelled all the way to Hyderabad to get a glimpse of Ganesh.

The Hyderabad police has beefed up security around the locality.

The organisers are expected to halt the darshan tomorrow to prepare for the immersion on September 17.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Khairatabad Ganesh Telangana Hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick