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Crops On 10,000 Acres Hit By Hailstorm, Shabbir Assures Relief

Telangana
27 March 2026 2:04 AM IST

Paddy cultivated over about 10,001 acres under the Pedda Mallareddy tank was affected, while mango, maize and vegetable crops also suffered losses.

Crops On 10,000 Acres Hit By Hailstorm, Shabbir Assures Relief
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Government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir visited the affected villages, inspected the fields and interacted with farmers.— DC Image

KAMAREDDY: Farmers in Pedda Mallareddy and Kancharla villages of Bhiknoor mandal in Kamareddy constituency have reported extensive crop damage following a recent hailstorm.

Paddy cultivated over about 10,001 acres under the Pedda Mallareddy tank was affected, while mango, maize and vegetable crops also suffered losses.

Government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir visited the affected villages, inspected the fields and interacted with farmers.

He directed agriculture and revenue officials to conduct an immediate assessment of crop damage and submit a detailed report. He said the report would be taken up with A. Revanth Reddy for consideration of compensation to affected farmers. Officials have been asked to expedite the survey process.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
farmers Government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir compensation 
India Southern States Telangana Kamareddy 
Narender Pulloor
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