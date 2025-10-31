 Top
Crops In 61,511 Acres Damaged In Nalgonda

Telangana
31 Oct 2025 3:25 AM IST

The report stated that paddy crops in 35,487 acres, cotton crops in 25,919 acres, and chilli crops in 105 acres were damaged due to heavy rains. Crop loss was reported across 310 villages in the district.

Nalgonda: According to a preliminary report from the agriculture department, crops over 61,511 acres were damaged, affecting 30,359 farmers in Nalgonda district. The report stated that paddy crops in 35,487 acres, cotton crops in 25,919 acres, and chilli crops in 105 acres were damaged due to heavy rains. Crop loss was reported across 310 villages in the district.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
agriculture department crops farmers heavy rains 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
P. Srinivas
About the AuthorP. Srinivas

