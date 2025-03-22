Crops Devastated in Unseasonal Rains in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Unseasonal rains and strong winds on Friday night inflicted damage on crops across several parts of the erstwhile Karimnagar district. The sudden downpour, which brought gusty winds and a sharp temperature drop, severely affected farmers and their produce in areas including Peddapalli, Dharmaram, and Ramagiri mandals.

Heavy rains have devastated rice, mango, and maize crops. In Peddapalli district, particularly in Choppadandi town, maize fields were nearly wiped out, while Dharmaram’s renowned mango orchards suffered premature fruit fall. The relentless downpour also led to widespread flooding on roads, disrupting transportation and compounding the challenges faced by local communities.

In Konaraopet mandal and Bavosai Peta of Rajanna Sircilla district, as well as in the temple town of Vemulawada, strong winds and heavy rain caused similar agricultural losses and halted vehicle movement. In Jagtial district, farmers growing rice and corn are reeling from crop losses as untimely rains threatened harvests that were days away.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited Nagunur village in Karimnagar Rural Mandal to assess the damage firsthand. Speaking with affected farmers, the Minister urged the state government to immediately conduct a detailed damage assessment and provide swift compensation, especially for those who lost maize and mango crops.

The Weather Department has issued an Orange Alert for Jagtial, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, Mulugu, and Warangal districts, warning of continuing heavy rains and potentially severe weather conditions in the coming days.