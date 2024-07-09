Crop Sown Acreage Near Normal in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Despite a fall in groundwater levels in some districts and low storage of water in dams, cultivation of crops in the state is progressing well. With the monsoon expected to pick up momentum after July 15, the shortage of water is expected to be met.

The average water level in the state is 9.90 meters. This is a fall of 1.23 metres from last year’s which was at 8.63 metres. The average ground water level in June 2024 was the minimum in Mahabubabad district at 5.57 metres and the maximum in Vikarabad district at 15.04 metres. The ground water table rose the maximum in Adilabad district between June 2023 and June 2024 by 1.09 meters and the least in Mahabubabad district by 0.01 metres.

The situation however is not bleak with the Met department scientist Dr A. Sravani, saying, “The monsoon situation is positive. We will have excess rains from July 15. Krishna and Godavari rivers are filling up in the upstream areas. There will be good flows in the next two weeks. A cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal is predicted in the next week that will result in good rains.”

The water level in the medium irrigation projects under Godavari basin with a capacity of 46,650 million cubic feet (Mcft) is currently 19,474 mcft, while the Krishna basin which can hold 62,118 mcft currently has 26,481 mcft.

Of the 1.31 crore acres normally cultivated during the kharif so far, farmers have as of now raised crops across 46.8 lakh acres. This is 35.76 percent of the targeted area. Among the major crops cotton has been sown in 33.8 lakh acres from the normal of 50.4 lakh acres. This is 66.97 percent of the normal.

Soybean is cultivated in 2.5 lakh acres in Adilabad, Nizamabad and Komaram Bhim districts. Red gram has been sown in 2.37 lakh acres of a normal area of 7.11 lakh acres which is 33.44 per cent of the target.

As of now Adilabad district with 5.62 lakh acres sown has achieved 99.96 percent of the normal area cultivated in the season. Komaram Bheem (Asifabad) has so far had 77.37 percent of sowing with 3.2 lakh acres cultivated. Nirmal district with 2.47 lakh acres has reached 60.22 percent of the target. With 2.42 lakh acres, Bhadradri Kothagudem has touched 56.10 per cent of the target.

Water level in June, 2023 (metres)

Water level in June, 2024 (meters)



Fall in ground water level (meters)



Rangareddy



10.37



13.99



-3.62



Nagarkurnool



7.30



10.11



-2.81



Yadadri Bhuvanagiri



7.83



10.41



-2.58



Mahbubnagar



9.32



11.88



-2.56



Nalgonda



7.64



10.11



-2.47



Jayashankar Bhupalpally



9.72



12.18



-2.46



Kamareddy



12.12



14.48



-2.36



Jogulamba Gadwal



5.62



7.95



-2.33