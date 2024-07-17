Crop Loan Waiver by 4 PM Today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday that farmers across Telangana who owe crop loans of up to Rs 1 lakh will receive the crop loan waiver amount in their bank accounts at 4 pm on Thursday. By the end of the month, loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh will be waived, and by August 15, the process will be completed with the waiver of loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

The first phase will involve Rs 7,000 crore. Revanth Reddy reiterated the Congress government's commitment to fulfilling the promises made to farmers in the Warangal Declaration of 2022 as well as for all sections in the party's manifesto for Assembly elections.

He said the Congress government had spent Rs 30,000 crore on welfare schemes in just seven months of coming to power. The Warangal Declaration, made by Rahul Gandhi, assured a loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh to farmers, a promise that the Congress government was determined to keep, he added.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday held a meeting with ministers, Congress MLAs, MLCs, MPs and party leaders at Praja Bhavan on the eve of launching of crop loan waiver scheme on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, Revanth Reddy criticised the previous BRS government led by K. Chandrashekar Rao for its inability to waive Rs 28,000 crore of farmer loans during its ten-year rule. He contrasted this with the Congress' pledge during the Lok Sabha election

campaign to waive the loans by August 15.

"Financial experts may argue that a loan waiver is difficult and could lead to financial challenges for the government, but we are committed to our word," Revanth Reddy stated. He praised former Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her bold decision to grant Telangana statehood, despite the political risks.

"When the Gandhi family gives their word, it is a commitment etched in stone. Rahul Gandhi has promised to waive farmers' loans, and it is our responsibility to make him believe that we can deliver on that promise," the Chief Minister said.

"The Congress government's aim is to make every farmer debt-free. Unlike KCR, who only made empty promises, our government is serious about the farmer loan waiver. We are completing the Rs 2 lakh loan waiver in one lump sum to maintain the self-respect of the farmer," Revanth Reddy asserted.

He called on Congress leaders to organise programmes at village, mandal, and constituency levels to inform people of the good work being done. "We should proudly say that we have kept the loan waiver guarantee. There should be a national level discussion on loan waivers, and MPs should mention in Parliament that the guarantee given by Rahul Gandhi has been implemented in Telangana."

To mark the occasion, bike rallies will be organised on Thursday in villages and Mandal centres, culminating in a festive atmosphere at Rythu Vedikas. Revanth Reddy will himself interact with farmers at Rythu Vedikas through video conferencing, and take part in celebrations. Ministers, Congress MLAs, MLCs, and MPs were asked to participate in these celebrations, highlighting the government's achievements in welfare spending, which has amounted to Rs 30,000 crores in just seven months.