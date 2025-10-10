Crocodile Creates Scare among Residents in Pedda Amberpet

Hyderabad: A crocodile created scare among the residents of Taramati in Pedda Amberpet on the city suburbs early Friday.

Three engineering college students first noticed a nine-foot length crocodile while crossing the road. The shell-shocked student alerted the villagers who informed the police. The police in coordination with the Anti-Poaching Wing of Telangana Forest department rushed to the spot in the morning and captured the crocodile using a net.

“Once it got trapped in the net, we covered its mouth with a plaster and shifted it to Nehru Zoological Park in Bahadurpura,” Forest Range Officer B Sai Prakash. Villagers heaved a sigh of relief after the crocodile was captured.

“We are yet to take a decision whether to keep the crocodile in the zoo or shift it to the crocodiles park in Sangareddy district,” he said.

Prakash said the crocodile might have reached Taramati in the flood water in Musi River after gates of Osmansagar were opened to release water downstream. There is no other water body for a crocodile to reach the premises other than the Musi River, he added.