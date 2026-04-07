CriticalRiver, Anthropic Announce Partnership

Hyderabad: Technology services firm CriticalRiver, which has its India development centre in Hyderabad, and Anthropic announced a partnership to help enterprises adopt and deploy Claude at scale, according to a release.

Through the partnership, CriticalRiver gains access to Anthropic's Partner Portal, Anthropic Academy training materials, support, and the first Claude technical certification. For CriticalRiver's customers, this translates into deeper implementation expertise and faster deployment.

“This infrastructure is built so that any firm, at any scale, can build a Claude practice. Our partners are instrumental in getting enterprises from proof of concept to production with Claude," said Steve Corfield, head of global business development and partnerships at Anthropic.

"Our partnership with Anthropic is a step in CriticalRiver's evolution as an agentic enterprise enabler," said Anji Maram, founder and CEO, CriticalRiver.