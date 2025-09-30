Sajjanar Pledges People-First Policing

Hyderabad: New police commissioner of Hyderabad V. A. Sajjanar has declared women’s safety and citizens’ welfare as his top priorities, warning that crimes against women and children will be dealt with the utmost severity. “Crimes against women and minors will invite stern action. Anyone found harassing women will face dire consequences. Victims and citizens should not remain silent — report to the nearest police station. Our SHE Teams are well-trained to handle offenders,” Sajjanar said after assuming charge at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Banjara Hills, on Tuesday.

Sajjanar, after assuming charge as Hyderabad police commissioner at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Banjara Hills, amid interfaith prayers on Tuesday, announced that SHE Teams would be equipped with spy cameras and deployed at key locations to record offences against women and school or college girls. “This will serve as evidence and act as a deterrent,” he said.

Outlining his vision of People Welfare Policing, Sajjanar said his administration would focus on maintaining law and order, improving traffic management, ensuring women and child safety, adopting AI-based policing, preventing cyber and financial crimes, providing 24/7 citizen services, and promoting the welfare of police personnel.

On tackling drug abuse, the commissioner said the menace “is destroying the future of youth” and promised to act decisively. “All past drug-related cases will be thoroughly reviewed, tracing networks to their roots. Strict legal action will follow,” he said, adding that the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) would be strengthened and awareness drives like Say No to Drugs intensified.

Expressing concern over the rise in cybercrime, particularly targeting senior citizens, the commissioner cited scams such as “digital arrests” and stock market frauds. Awareness programmes will soon be conducted in colonies, apartments, and bastis to educate the public, he said. He also vowed to act firmly against food adulteration, calling it a “serious health hazard,” and warned of stringent action against those involved.

On traffic management, the commissioner said congestion had worsened with the surge in vehicles after GST reductions. “We will set long-term goals to ease traffic and save citizens’ valuable time. Drunk driving will be dealt with sternly — those driving under the influence are like moving suicide bombs,” he said.

He emphasised that the welfare of police personnel would remain a key focus, with outstanding officers recognised and rewarded. Reaffirming Hyderabad’s legacy of communal harmony, Sajjanar said, “Hyderabad is synonymous with peace and unity. We will continue to strengthen the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb culture of togetherness.”

Senior police officers, including P. Vishwa Prasad, additional CP (crimes), D. Joel Davis, joint CP (traffic) and Parimala Hana Nutan, joint CP (administration), along with all seven DCPs, were present during the event.