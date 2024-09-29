Crime Roundup: Journalist Beaten by Locals Over Extortion Claims

Hyderabad: A journalist from a media house was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten by locals after he reportedly threatened to complain to HYDRAA about their unfinished structures within the Ameenpur police station limits in Sangareddy on Saturday. They later handed him over to the police.



According to reports, Santosh Naik allegedly took pictures of unfinished structures and claimed that the structures were built on encroached land. He reportedly tried extorting money by threatening people that he would complain to HYDRAA regarding the same, as per the locals.

A video of the incident is being circulated on social media platforms, in which locals allege that the journalist demanded money and threatened them.

TGCSB uncovers Rs 175 crore international hawala racket

In a major break in the Rs 175-crore international hawala racket, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has reportedly found that Rs 124 crore was deposited into the current account of one Mohammed bin Ahmed, a suspected hawala operator, in the SBI Shamsheergunj branch. Ahmed has reportedly been taken into custody for questioning. He is said to be among the over a dozen hawala operators identified in the scam.



The TGCSB took up the investigation after registering a suo motu case after being alerted by the National Crime Records Bureau on the transactions of Rs 175 crore in two months through six current accounts with the bank. Two of the accounts saw transactions of over Rs 150 crore, sources said.

21-year-old construction worker dies on site

A 21-year-old worker from a construction company died when a chunk of earth fell on him at the work site on Sunday, Kukatpally police said. Kukatpally inspector K. Muthu identified the victim as Ravi Kumar of Bihar, and that the construction company was owned by his father.



Ravi Kumar was reportedly working five feet below the ground level, when the chunk of loose earth fell on him, leading to his death. The police received information about the incident at 1.30 pm and started investigations after booking a case. Ravi Kumar’s body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

Illegal mujraparty busted, 12 arrested

The south zone task force and Bandlaguda police busted a illegal mujra party with the arrest of 12 persons including four cross-dressers and eight men, at Lake View Hills, Ghousenagar early on Sunday. During investigation, police found that main organiser Hameed was absconding.



Police seized an amplifier and a loudspeaker and booked cases of obscene dancing, sound pollution, public nuisance, according to task force additional DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao.

Fatal collision claims lives of two

A man and his eight-year-old nephew died on the spot when an overspeeding car hit their motorcycle at Chennaram Gate in Kondamallepally mandal on Sunday. The deceased were identified as K. Bheemudu, 23, and his nephew K. Venkatesh, residents of Bugga thanda in Neredugumma mandal.



The car was heading Chirala. Police suspect that rash driving by the car caused the accident. The bodies were shifted to the area hospital in Devarakonda.

Telangana authorities crack down on illegal medicine sales

The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, raided clinics operated by unqualified health practitioners on Saturday, and seized illegally stocked antibiotics and steroids worth Rs 2.29 lakh, intended for sale at various locations. Officials said stocking medicines for sale without a drug licence was punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.



Separtely, officials detected a Vitamin D3 oral solution product circulating in the market. The product was falsely manufactured under a 'food license (FSSAI license)' and claimed to be a food product/nutraceutical. The product was found to be illegally manufactured by Nuvista Pharmaceuticals and marketed by Beulah Biomedics. The officials informed that the product must be manufactured only under a drug licence issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Teen feared drowned in Godavari River

A teen was feared drowned while taking a holy bath in the Godavari while two others were rescued by fishermen at Rayapatnam bridge in Jagtial district, Dharmapuri police said on Sunday.



Dharmapuri sub-inspector G. Mahesh identified the missing person as 19-year-old R. Pavan Kumar and the survivors as B. Ashwin and K. Naveeth Verma, all from Karimnagar district.

They were taking the holy bath before taking Durga Matha deeksha at the Dharmapuri temple ahead of Dasara. As soon as they entered the water, Pavan Kumar was swept away. When the other two attempted to rescue him, they were also swept away.

The fishermen rescued Ashwin and Naveeth Verma but did not find Pavan Kumar. The police were carrying out a search for Pavan Kumar when reports last came in.