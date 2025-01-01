Crime Rate Up Compared to Last Year in Mulugu

WARANGAL: The crime rate in the district has gone up though there has been a success in imposing appropriate punishments on criminals, said Superintendent of Police Shabarish releasing the annual crime report in the presence of the media persons at a press meet held here in Mulugu district on Tuesday.

There was a rise in cases with 2,148 cases compared to 1,597 registered in previous year. However, rape cases were reported lower compared to last year’s, he said.Major initiative in the district has been the installation of 375 CCTVs which have helped in reducing crime and simplifying investigations by linking them to the Command Control Room.The police ensured law and order during major events like Medaram Jatara and MP elections without any untoward incidents in the district. They maintained strict security arrangements in the Maoist affected areas.The key achievement in 2024 was the visible policing efforts to prevent illegal transport of materials like PDS rice, sand and ganja. Notably, the police seized 59 kilograms of ganja in the year. The police also emphasized that there was no tolerance for delays in filing FIRs and ensuring timely justice.The SP said the police have put in lots of efforts to prevent cybercrimes by conducting various awareness programmes for public and students along with the establishment of a Bharosa centre in the district. Traffic safety was also prioritized with preventive measures reducing road accidents in high-risk areas.As part of anti-drug awareness campaigns, the police organized cricket and volleyball tournaments for youth and educated them on the harmful effects on usage of drugs and ganja.Eturnagaram ASP Shivam Upadhyay, Mulugu ASP Sadanandam, DSPs Kishore Kumar and Ravinder, Special Branch inspector Ajay, CCS inspector Ramesh and circle inspectors Srinivas and Ravinder were present along with others.