Crime Rate in Telangana Up by 22pc in 2024: DGP

Hyderabad: The crime rate in Telangana increased by a sharp 22.53% from 1,38,312 cases in 2023 to 1,69,477 cases in 2024, reflecting an increase of 31,165 cases, according to an annual report released by Director General of Police Dr Jitender on Sunday. The state police held annual press meet at the headquarters in Lakdikapul, Hyderabad.

According to the details shared by the police, the state's cybercrime rate rose by around 43.33 percent. Crime cases including murder, rape, cheating, robbery and burglary have increased in the state.

"There are no significant Maoist-related operations in the state this year. Two people were killed in an incident after being accused of being police informers. The situation was brought under control by the police's swift response," the DGP said.