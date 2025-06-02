Crime Files: Two Arrested in Mallapur for Possessing Ganja

Hyderabad: Two men were arrested for possessing 60 grams of ganja in Nagalaxminagar in Mallapur, Nacharam. Police said Tuntun Kumar Sharma, 20, and Bindeshwari Sharma, 47, workers from Bihar, had been purchasing ganja from one Akshay Kumar in Bihar for three months and reselling it in the city. Police seized the contraband along with two mobile phones. A case has been registered.

Woman Suffers Burns After Hospital Staff Negligence

A woman suffered severe burns on her legs after a staff member at a private hospital allegedly placed a hot water bag and failed to remove it in time. The woman’s family approached Kukatpally police who booked a case and began investigations.

The victim, a doctor herself, had gone to Ankura Hospital on May 22 for her delivery. According to her husband, she began shivering post-delivery. A doctor at the hospital then instructed a staff member to use a hot water bag to help warm her.

“The staff member placed hot bags on her hands and legs, covered her legs with a blanket, and walked away. My wife was under anaesthesia and couldn’t feel anything initially. As she began to regain consciousness, she screamed in pain. When we removed the blanket, her skin had started to peel,” he told Deccan Chronicle.

At first, the family believed the injuries would heal within a week. But a second medical opinion revealed the burns were deep, and plastic surgery was advised. “She still cannot walk without support. Most of the burns are on her feet. It’s been hard for her to care for the babies,” the husband added.

Couple Arrested for Job Scam

The Madhuranagar police arrested a couple, V. Prasanna Reddy and her husband V Rajalingam, in Karimnagar for allegedly cheating unemployed youth of approximately Rs 11.5 lakh by promising them a job in the High Court. Madhuranagar inspector H. Prabhakar said Prasanna Reddy reportedly told the victims that she was a lawyer at the High Court and could get them jobs as assistant writers.

For this, she demanded money from them. After receiving the money, she stopped responding to the victims. “So far, we have received complaints from two victims, but there might be more,” the inspector said.

The case was registered against them in March, and they were arrested four days back. “We have seized their phones. We will analyse the data and ascertain what the exact amount of fraud committed is. Her husband knew about this all along, and so we have arrested him too,” Inspector Prabhakar said.

Man Held for Defence Job Scam

The north zone task force arrested Kollapuram Sravan Kumar, 36, of Bowenpally for reportedly posing as an influential person the defency ministry and duped several unemployed youths by collecting money after falsely promising them jobs in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

Police said Sravan Kumar has been arrested in six similar cases in 2019 and 2024. In a 2024 case registered at the Begumpet police station, he had gone absconding after collecting money from a job seeker.

In one instance, on September 14, 2024, he took Rs 22,000 from a victim, claiming he could get her appointed as a food inspector and election supervisor in the defence ministry. He cheated four others of a total of Rs 1.37 lakh and cases were registered in Bowenpally, Begumpet, and Vemulawada police stations. A fresh complaint was registered against him by the Trimulgherry police.

One Killed in Gachibowli Lorry Crash

A lorry hit a two-wheeler near the IIIT junction in Gachibowli, killing the 25-year-old rider and injured the man sitting in the pillion seat. Investigation officer Mahesh Goud said the victim, A. Durga Kiran, an electrician, was travelling with his friend, Venkata Durga Prasad, who survived the accident.

A tipper headed towards Beeramguda hit the bike from behind. Kiran suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. Prasad, suffered a fracture on the right hand and was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Two Good Samaritans, Domgeti Venkata Durga Prasad and Donga Kiran, who witnessed the accident, informed the police and arranged for an ambulance. Locals who witnessed the accident told the police the tipper driver was speeding and driving negligently.