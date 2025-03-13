Crime Files: Cyber Fraudster Posing as AC Service Staff Dupes Senior Citizen of Rs 1.90 Lakh

Hyderabad: A cyber fraudster posing as a Godrej air-conditioner customer care employee duped a 67-year-old retired employee of Rs 1.90 lakh.

According to the city cybercrime unit (CCCU) officials, the victim was searching for Godrej AC customer care number online to get his air-conditioner repaired. The fraudster reached out to the victim stating he would send a confirmation number asking him to fill his details in the link that he had sent to the victim, an official said.

The victim clicked on the link and later the fraudster asked the victim to pay Rs 10 to confirm his account, he said.

The victim became suspicious and disconnected the call but on Wednesday he checked his Central Bank account and found that `1. 90 lakh had been debited from his account.

Public advisory:

Beware of fake messages/APK files in the name of banks.

>A fake bank APK is circulating on WhatsApp. It may contain malware/spyware. Do not download or install APKs from unofficial sources.

> Victims of cyber fraud should dial 1930 or visit www. Cybercrime.gov.in or call WhatsApp 8712665171.

Father-Son Duo Booked for Threatening Senior Citizen at gunpoint

A father and son have been booked under the Indian Arms Act for allegedly threatening a senior citizen at gunpoint, forcing him to vacate his property in Noor Khan Bazaar.

According to Mirchowk SHO, the accused, Mir Iqbal Ali, 74, and his son, Mir Iftaqar Ali, 34, intercepted the victim, Syed Imtiyaz, 74, outside his house on Tuesday night and demanded that he either sell them the property or vacate it.

"I stepped out of my house when Iftaqar and his father, Iqbal, pointed a gun at me and started abusing me, demanding that I vacate my property near Madina Complex. When I refused, Iqbal struck me three times with the gun on my face, shoulders and hands and threatened to kill me. If anything happens to me, both father and son will be responsible," Imtiyaz told Deccan Chronicle.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case of criminal intimidation,

physical assault and violation of Section 30 of the Indian Arms Act against the accused. Both have been taken into custody for questioning, the SHO said. Police have also seized Mir Iqbal Ali’s arms licence pending further investigation.

Man snatches 2.5 tolas gold chain while asking for water

An unidentified man, appeared to be 30 years old, snatched the gold chain of a 55-year-old woman on the pretext of asking for some water at her residence near Venkateshwara Swamy Temple bus stand in KPHB Colony on Wednesday.

According to KPHB police station DI D. Madhusudhan, the victim Lakshmi, 55, at around 6am, was cleaning the entrance of her house when the man approached her and asked her for a glass of water. As she went inside to get the water, the man followed her and snatched her 2.5 tolas of gold chain and fled away. By the time she could realise and alert the people, the accused disappeared from the scene. The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed outside the house of the victim. The visuals were circulated on social media platforms. The KPHB police have registered a case. The joint team of KPHB police and the Balanagar CCS is probing the case.

2 held for selling spurious tea powder

The Rajendranagar Special Operations Team (SOT), along with Mailardevpally local police, arrested two persons for allegedly selling adulterated tea powder and other grocery items at a manufacturing unit in Madhuban colony in Mailardevpally.

The accused were identified as Gnanoba, 65, the supervisor, a native of Bidar, Karnataka, and Kushi, 20, the labourer. The owner - Veeremdra Gehlot - is currently absconding.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the unit and seized nearly 20 counterfeit items. A case was registered by Mailardevpally police under various sections of the BNS and the Copyright Act.