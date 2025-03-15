Crime Files: 7 Held in Fake Note Scam, Hunt On for Main Accused

Hyderabad: LB Nagar police arrested seven people who allegedly involved in a counterfeit currency scam, while authorities continue their search for the prime accused, known as Suresh Bhai from Ahmedabad.

According to police reports, the accused — Chinnolla Manikya Reddy, Malilla Janaiah, Bharath Kumar, Venkatesh, Satyanarayana, G. Venkatesh, and K. Shiva Kumar — operated a scheme in which they exchanged genuine currency for fake notes at a 1:4 ratio. The scam reportedly began when Manikya Reddy, facing severe financial difficulties following the death of his wife, sought out illicit ways to earn money and came across the idea of selling counterfeit currency.

Manikya Reddy met Suresh Bhai in Ahmedabad and allegedly travelled with Rs 1 lakh to strike a deal, receiving counterfeit notes valued at Rs 11 lakh in return. Suresh Bhai promised to direct potential customers to Manikya Reddy, offering the opportunity to expand the illegal operation. Upon his return, Manikya Reddy briefed five others about the arrangement, and they agreed to proceed on a 1:4 ratio, exchanging Rs 1 lakh of genuine currency for Rs 4 lakh worth of counterfeit money. The group was also reported to be planning a similar scam involving fake gold biscuits.

Acting on a tip-off, LB Nagar police intercepted the group during a planned meeting at the Chinthalkunta checkpost and arrested them. The accused have now been remanded to judicial custody, and the investigation continues as police intensify efforts to locate Suresh Bhai.

Guard dies trying to stop robbery; one held

The security guard of Sri Durga Wines in Shabad died as he tried to stop a robbery, police said on Friday. The main accused in the case has been arrested. The deceased was identified as Cheguri Bikshapathi, 35, a resident of Shabad.

"At 2.30 am on March 12, Bikshapathi was sleeping in the permit room when the accused, Narender (28), entered the wine shop's premises. Hearing noises, Bikshapathi woke up and stepped out of the room. He verbally tried to stop Narender," said Shabad inspector B. Kantha Reddy.

Narender pulled out a spade and struck Bikshapathi on the head. After confirming the guard’s death, Narender made a hole in the wall of the shop with a chisel and a hammer and entered the main wine shop area. He stole `40,000 in cash and a few liquor bottles before fleeing.

Based on a tip-off, the accused was arrested on Friday morning within the Shabad Police Station limits. He had deposited Rs 29,000 in his bank account which has been frozen. The accused was previously involved in two such burglaries in Attapur and Bahadurpura.

Man arrested for snatching gold chain

A 26-year-old man was arrested for stealing a part of a 2.5-tola gold chain from a senior citizen in Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB), police said on Friday. The accused, Uppu Sai Teja (26), is a native of Andhra Pradesh and was temporarily residing in KPHB.

Teja was at the bus stop when he asked an aged woman for directions. He then asked her for water. When the senior citizen went inside her home to bring water, Teja followed and pulled at the chain she was wearing. The chain broke and Teja escaped with it, Balanagar DCP K. Suresh Kumar said.

According to the victim, Teja's face was covered at the time.

"Sai Teja wanted to lead a lavish life but he didn't have a high-paying job and so he resorted to chain-snatching," an official said. A case was registered under section 309(4) of the BNS.

60-years-old man dies in road accident

A 60-year-old man, identified as K. Saidulu, succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident on Friday at Srinivas Nagar in Miryalaguda. Saidulu, a native of Bakkayyagudem in Nereducharla of Suryapet district, was struck by an overspeeding motorcycle while crossing the road, according to police reports.

He was initially rushed to a local hospital, but as his condition deteriorated, he was transferred to Government General Hospital in Nalgonda in hopes of receiving better treatment. Unfortunately, his injuries proved fatal during the transfer. Authorities have filed a case against the motorcycle rider involved in the incident, who has since been taken into custody by Miryalaguda town police.