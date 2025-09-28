Crime Detection Rate in Hyderabad Improved to 42 Per Cent: Anand

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have demonstrated commendable performance in tackling cybercrimes and not only the number of cases declined, but also the detection rate has also improved from 40 per cent last year to 42 per cent this year. This was stated by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand after a crime review meeting with senior officers here.

In the previous year (Sept 2023 – Aug 2024), as many as 5,484 property offences were registered, while in the current year (Sept 2024 – Aug 2025), the number fell to 4,082, registering a reduction of 26 per cent. The recovery rate also improved from 54 per cent last year to 55 per cent this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand said the total number of registered cases has reduced from 38,206 cases (Sept 2023 – Aug 2024) to 31,533 cases (Sept 2024 – Aug 2025), showing a 17 per cent decline. The Hyderabad police worked together as a team to safeguard peace and security, achieving remarkable results. As a result, festivals, processions, and public meetings in the city are being conducted peacefully without disturbances.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to every officer and staff member for this success. We have proved that with collective effort, we can achieve anything. Let us continue with the same spirit and work towards making Hyderabad a ‘Crime-Free City’,” he said.

He appreciated the collective and coordinated efforts of all officers and staff across the Commissionerate, which have resulted in a significant reduction in crime in the city. Compared to last year, the current year has witnessed a clear decline in the crime rate, which he described as a reflection of the dedication and commitment of the police force.