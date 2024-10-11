Cricketer Siraj Reports to Duty as DSP at Telangana DGP Office

Hyderabad: Cricketer Mohammed Siraj has officially taken charge as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) after reporting to the Director General of Police (DGP), Telangana, on Friday.



Mohammed Siraj was accompanied by MP M. Anil Kumar Yadav, Hon’ble MP and TGMREIS president Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi. The Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had previously announced that Siraj would receive a prestigious Group-I government position. This promise was fulfilled when Mohammed Siraj joined the duty today. The Chief Minister emphasized the State government’s commitment to supporting sports and athletes in the state, with plans to nurture future stars.

Mohammed Siraj expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to the Chief Minister for this honor. Anil Kumar Yadav and Faheemuddin Qureshi thanked the Chief Minister for this gesture. They highlighted the Chief Minister’s dedication to promoting sports, mentioning the vision to establish a sports university to develop athletes across Telangana.

They also noted the ongoing efforts to integrate sports facilities Statewide under the Chief Minister’s guidance and stated that work on establishment of young India sports university was also on the high pace.