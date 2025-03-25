Cricket Body Uses Ground for over 30 Years Without Any Authorisation, Says SCB

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has issued eviction notices to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), demanding that it vacate 14 acres of prime land it has allegedly occupied without authorisation for three decades. The authorities have also slapped a Rs 100-crore compensation demand for what they call “unauthorised use” of government property.

The dispute is over a prime stretch of land within Gymkhana Ground, which was originally leased in 1992 — 7.9 acres to the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and 5.71 acres to HCA. In 1996, the Centre cancelled HCA’s lease but the association never vacated the land. Instead, it continued using it, expanding its control over 9.59 acres of additional land without official approval.

“The fact that HCA has been occupying this land without a valid lease for 30 years is unacceptable,” said a senior SCB official. “They never paid lease fees, nor did they have the right to use more land than what was originally allotted.”

The dispute resurfaced in 2010, when the local Defence Estates Office (DEO) wrongly reissued a lease for another seven acres to HCA, despite the fact that the earlier lease had already been cancelled. By 2013, the defence ministry overturned this lease as well, stating that it had no legal validity.

Despite multiple notices issued under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, HCA failed to provide any legal documents justifying its hold over the land. After a prolonged legal battle, authorities have now decided to enforce eviction.

A final notice was issued recently, and the Cantonment Board has begun preparations to take back possession of the land in the coming days. “We have followed due process. Since HCA has neither provided proof of ownership nor vacated the premises, we have no option but to reclaim it,” the official said.

HCA, however, maintains that 5.71 acres of its land is protected under a court stay order, but it has not been able to produce any legal basis for its occupation of the remaining 9.59 acres.

The land in question includes HCA’s offices, practice nets, and a cricket ground, raising concerns about the future of these facilities. If the eviction is carried out, HCA could lose key infrastructure used for training and matches. Cantonment officials insist that HCA has had ample time to respond.

Infograph, if need be:

Total land in question: 14 acres

Land within Gymkhana Ground:

• 7.9 acres leased to SAAP in 1992

• 5.71 acres leased to HCA in 1992

• 9.59 acres allegedly occupied without approval

Timeline:

1992: Lease granted to SAAP (7.9 acres) & HCA (5.71 acres)

1996: HCA’s lease cancelled by the central government

2010: Defence Estates Office (DEO) wrongly reissues 7-acre lease to HCA

2013: Defence Ministry overturns this lease, calling it invalid

2021-2025: Multiple notices issued; no response from HCA

2025: SCB issues final eviction notice seeking `100 crore compensation