Crescent moon sets off Id celebrations

Hyderabad: The moon sighting committee on Sunday officially confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon, setting off Id-ul-Fitr celebrations on Monday.

The committee, led by Hazrat Maulana Syed Hasan Ibrahim Hussaini Quadri Sajjad Pasha, secretary of the Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, conducted the moon sighting at Hussaini Building, Moazzam Jahi Market.

The committee confirmed that “reports of the moon sighting have been received from Warangal, Gujarat, Assam, and various other parts of the country.”

“Once the committee confirms the moon sighting, and declares the end of the month of Ramzan, celebrations commence with great joy,” said Macca Masjid religious head Mohammed Lateef Ahmed. “To purify oneself and seek forgiveness for past mistakes, people give a special charity called Fitrah before heading to the Id prayers,” he added.

Preparations for the festival were in full swing as families, young and old, gathered to prepare elaborate meals for Id-ul-Fitr.

"The festival will be celebrated lavishly, with citizens bustling around for last-minute shopping and to savour the final servings of haleem. The last few days around Charminar were crowded but filled with vibrant dresses and mouth-watering street food," said Sibghatullah Khan, the founder of Deccan Archive.

“I had my last spoonful of Haleem, a beloved dish during Ramzan. I also did my Id shopping around Charminar,” said Mohammed Sohailuddin, a resident of Moosarambagh.

“I enjoyed meeting my friends for pre-dawn and evening Iftar gatherings during Ramzan,” said Fatima Hassan from Santosh Nagar. “Now that Id is finally here, I’m excited to visit my cousins and give Idi to the kids,” she added.

As Ramzan was filled with Iftar parties, Id parties were already being planned and invites were circulating on social media by Sunday morning. Families and friends are set to come together to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

“From the first day we see the Ramzan moon, we begin fasting and performing special night prayers called Taraweeh. When the next new moon appears, marking the month of Shawwal, we celebrate Id. In Hyderabad, we’ve been celebrating this festival alongside people of all faiths for over 400 years. We share a sweet dish called Sheer Khurma with friends from other communities. It doesn’t matter if someone is rich or poor — Id is celebrated with immense joy across the Muslim community,” said Qazi Farooq Arifi, assistant secretary of the Telangana Waqf Board.

Id prayer timings

6.30 am, 8.30 am, 10.30 am: Masjid-e-Quba, Nampally.

7.20 am: Haj House.

8 am: Idgah Amber Shah Baba, Amberpet; Idgah Ujale Shah Sahab, Saidabad; Masjid-e-Mehboobia, Lal Darwaza.

8.30 am: Jama Masjid Ghaffariya, Nehrunagar.

9 am: Idgah Kachiguda; Masjid-e-Siddiq-e-Akbar, Edi Bazaar.

9.15 am: Idgah Seven Tombs.

9.30 am: Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam. Public Garden, Nampally; Masjid-e-Ilahiya, Nehrunagar.

10 am: Idgah Mir Alam, Idgah Madannapet.

10.30 am: Jama Masjid Salar-e-Mulk, Madannapet.

Hyderabad: The city traffic police issued an advisory for commuters regarding the anticipation of large gatherings for Id-ul-Fitr prayers on Monday between 7 am and 11.30 am. The advisory specifically mentioned Idgah Mir Alam and Hockey Ground, Masab Tank.

It said moderate traffic congestion was expected at the following junctions: Bahadurpura, Kalapathar, Nawab Saheb Kunta, Shastripuram, Danamma Huts, Masab Tank, NMDC, Khaja Mansion, 1/12 Junction and PTI junction.

The traffic police said a helpline had been set up at 9010203626 for assistance for commuters and said regular updates would be posted on their media platforms.