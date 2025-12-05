Credai Welcomes RBI’s Rate Cut

Hyderabad: Credai-Hyderabad president N. Jaideep Reddy on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to slash repo rates by 25 basis points will make credit more accessible at lower rates.

B. Jagannath Rao, president-elect, of Credai (Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India), Hyderabad, said that the consistent rate reduction in the monetary policy gives homebuyers a window to lock in historically low rates and secure substantial savings while purchasing a home.

“For a `75 lakh loan over 30 years, buyers save nearly `4.76 lakh in total interest. The cumulative 125 bps reduction for the year delivers `800 to `1,000 in monthly relief on a `50 lakh loan,” he said. “These are real, meaningful savings that make homeownership more accessible for Hyderabad’s aspiring families,” he added.

Kranthi Kiran Reddy, general secretary, Credai Hyderabad, said that lower interest rates directly increase purchasing power. “Buyers can now qualify for larger loan amounts while maintaining the EMI, opening doors to better properties and premium locations that were previously just out of reach,” he said.