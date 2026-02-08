Credai Show Rocks HiTec City

Hyderabad:The second day of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai)‑Hyderabad property show at Hitex, HiTec City, emerged as a resounding success, sending a strong signal about the city’s real estate growth, according to the association.

The three‑day show will conclude on Sunday. “This unprecedented surge in interest clearly reflects the unwavering confidence of Hyderabad’s residents in the local property market,” Credai said in a press release.



Credai‑Hyderabad president N. Jaideep Reddy said the city was at the cusp of its next phase of growth. “The first phase delivered a five‑to‑six‑times appreciation in property values, and the current momentum is only accelerating,” he noted.



President‑elect B. Jagannath Rao said Hyderabad was emerging as a global city because it had managed to grow rapidly without losing its “cultural soul,” making it an ideal destination for families to settle.



The atmosphere remained electric as builders and buyers engaged in detailed negotiations. To close the day’s activities, Credai hosted a jam room session with live music, reflecting Hyderabad’s vibrant lifestyle and community spirit.



Homebuyers explored a wide spectrum of residential and commercial options, including apartments, villas, plotted developments and office spaces across established and emerging corridors.

