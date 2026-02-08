Credai Panel Sees Bright Future for City Realty

HYDERABAD: The three-day Credai-Hyderabad Property ShThe concluding day of the show featured a panel discussion with leading real estate content creators from across the country.The concluding day of the show featured a panel discussion with leading real estate content creators from across the country. Speakers emphasised that Hyderabad continued to offer relatively affordable property prices compared with other metros, while also providing strong infrastructure, employment opportunities and quality of life.

The panel noted that the next decade could belong to Hyderabad’s real estate sector, driven by the expansion of global capability centres (GCCs), entrepreneurial growth and large-scale infrastructure investments.

Credai-Hyderabad president N. Jaideep Reddy said the city’s cultural richness, economic opportunities and stable market conditions have positioned it as one of India’s most resilient real estate destinations. He advised buyers to invest only in projects approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

President-elect B. Jagannath Rao observed that property values in the city have appreciated significantly over the past decade, while general secretary Kranti Kiran Reddy highlighted the growing trend of working couples jointly investing in homes designed for modern lifestyles.