CREDAI Hyderabad Praises Rising Global Summit

Hyderabad:The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (Credai) Hyderabad stated that the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 at Bharat Future City marked a pivotal moment for the state’s development. The heart of the summit was the Telangana Rising-2047 vision document, outlining a clear, ambitious roadmap toward a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

The association noted that the plan articulated an integrated economic model of — Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), Peri-Urban Region Economy (PURE) and Rural and Agri Region Economy (RARE) — designed to decongest Hyderabad’s core while unlocking new investment corridors for sustainable residential, commercial, and industrial development.

Credai-Hyderabad president N. Jaideep Reddy said that the summit was more than a gathering; it was a powerful declaration of intent. “The Rising-2047 Vision Document provides the real estate sector with the predictability and confidence needed for long-term planning,” he said.

According to Credai, by prioritising CURE, PURE, and RARE, the government had ensured inclusive growth that would translate into robust demand for housing, commercial spaces, and industrial parks beyond the city core.

B. Jagannath Rao, president-elect, said that the summit’s success was a resounding vote of confidence in Brand Hyderabad. “The announced multi-billion dollar investments, particularly at Bharat Future City, coupled with efforts to attract global business leaders, bode well for the city’s growth,” he added. “Initiatives to boost tourism and bring marquee events, including soccer legends like Messi, will further strengthen Brand Hyderabad.”

For Kranti Kiran Reddy, Credai-Hyderabad general secretary, “The scale of announced investments promises significant job creation across IT, manufacturing, entertainment, logistics, and more, fueling housing demand across all segments.”

The association said was fully aligned with the government’s plan, committing to high-quality, sustainable, and RERA-compliant projects that support Telangana’s march toward a $3 trillion economy.