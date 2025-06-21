CREDAI-HYD New Managing Panel Announced

Hyderabad:Credai-Hyderabad on Friiday announced its new managing committee for 2025-27 term, with N. Jaideep Reddy as its president and B. Jagannath Rao as president-elect. Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Kurra Srinath, K. Anil Reddy, and Y. Ravi Prasad are the new vice-presidents, according to a statement. Credai-Hyderabad also named its first woman elected as EC member, Kavya Kavuri.

Kranti Kiran Reddy K. will serve as general secretary, Nitish Reddy Gudoor as treasurer and Sanjay Kumar Bansal and Sriram Musunuru as joint secretaries. The executive committee members include Addula Gopal Reddy, Alugubelli Venkat Reddy, B. Jaipal Reddy, B. Vinod Reddy, C. Amarendher Reddy, Kavya Kavuri, N. Venugopal, and Susheel Kumar Jain.



The statement said that with the theme ‘Embracing Growth and Innovation’, the team would focus on using technology for smarter construction, skill development, sustainable projects, and strong policy advocacy. They also vowed aim to promote Brand Hyderabad and improve cooperation with the government.



President Jaideep Reddy said Credai-Hyderabad would work toward trust, timely delivery, and smart development. Jagannath Rao added that the sector was growing quickly and the new team would help it grow responsibly. Kranti Kiran Reddy said the committee would support the rising demand for high-end homes with transparency.