Creativity and innovation essential in today’s world, says Telangana Governor

Participating as a chief guest at the fourth convocation of Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) organized in Hyderabad, Varma applauded the graduates for their dedication and urged them to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship as the cornerstones of success in the fast-changing footwear, fashion, retail, and leather goods industries. “In today’s world, creativity and innovation are not merely advantageous - they are essential,” he remarked.

Principal Secretary of the Industries and Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments, Jayesh Ranjan, who was also present on the occasion, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the graduates, urging them to take up leadership roles and contribute meaningfully to the industries they are stepping into.

“You are the torchbearers of the future,” he said, motivating the graduates to push boundaries and lead with vision. A total number of 108 students were awarded degrees at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels across disciplines including fashion, footwear, retail, and leather goods.

These graduates demonstrated remarkable talent, creativity, and perseverance, leaving an indelible mark on their academic journey, which is bound to echo in their professional careers. During the Presidential address FDDI’s Executive Director, Dr. Narsimhugari Tej Lohit Reddy, addressed the gathering, congratulating the graduates and emphasizing the importance of leadership, innovation, and social responsibility in their future endeavors.

He encouraged them to be agents of change, using their expertise to drive sustainable development and create a lasting impact in their industries. The ceremony also recognized outstanding academic achievements, with gold and silver Medals awarded to students who excelled in academics, innovation, and project work. These accomplishments reflect FDDI Hyderabad’s commitment to cultivating a culture of excellence and forward-thinking.

FDDI Hyderabad remains at the forefront of education in retail, footwear, fashion, and leather goods design, empowering future leaders. This convocation marks yet another milestone in its mission to shape the next generation of leaders, innovators, and pioneers.