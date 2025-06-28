Create Awareness Among Farmer On Drones, Minister Tells Officials

KURNOOL: Industries and commerce minister T.G. Bharath has directed agriculture department officials to raise awareness among farmers on the benefits of drone technology in agriculture.

Speaking at a Zilla Parishad general meeting chaired by ZP chairman Yerrabothula Papireddy, the minister said the district has been allotted 35 drones, with 17 groups already formed. He urged officials to form the remaining groups quickly to meet the target, and to use mandal-level agriculture officers to explain drone sprayer advantages.

Adoni MLA Dr P.V. Parthasarathy raised concerns that some network hospitals were collecting money under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme. The minister directed the medical department to set up a vigilance committee to monitor its proper implementation.

Addressing irrigation, the minister noted heavy silt accumulation in the Handri river, raising flooding risks for nearby homes even after slight increases in water levels. The irrigation superintending engineer said proposals had been submitted, and the minister asked for a copy.

Kurnool district collector P. Ranjit Basha, Nandyal district collector G. Rajakumari, MLC Dr Madhusudan, Allagadda MLA Bhuma Akhila Priya, ZPTCs, MPPs, and district officials attended the meeting.