Crackdown on property tax defaulters

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took strict action against property tax defaulters by seizing the premises of Trinity Metal Industries in Balanagar. The company failed to pay Rs 1.15 crore in property tax, leading to the enforcement action.

A team of GHMC officials, including AMC Murali, AMC T. K. Prabhakar and tax inspector Syed Azeemuddin carried out the seizure operation.

Officials stated that multiple notices were issued to the company, but since the dues were not cleared, the property was seized as per rules.

Officials warned that similar action will be taken against other tax defaulters if they do not pay their outstanding dues on time.