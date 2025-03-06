 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Crackdown on property tax defaulters

Telangana
DC Correspondent
6 March 2025 1:06 AM IST

Officials warned that action will be taken against other tax defaulters if they do not pay their outstanding dues on time

Crackdown on property tax defaulters
x
Property Tax. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took strict action against property tax defaulters by seizing the premises of Trinity Metal Industries in Balanagar. The company failed to pay Rs 1.15 crore in property tax, leading to the enforcement action.

A team of GHMC officials, including AMC Murali, AMC T. K. Prabhakar and tax inspector Syed Azeemuddin carried out the seizure operation.

Officials stated that multiple notices were issued to the company, but since the dues were not cleared, the property was seized as per rules.

Officials warned that similar action will be taken against other tax defaulters if they do not pay their outstanding dues on time.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
telangana ghmc Telangana special news 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X