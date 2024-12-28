Crackdown against NDPS results in arrest of more offenders in Telangana in 2024

Hyderabad: The crackdown launched by the Prohibition and Excise department to make the State free from drugs resulted in significant rise in the arrest of number of persons in cases related to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS)-Act in 2024.

As against 1,134 persons arrested in 2023, the department nabbed 1,840 persons in 2024 registering a rise of 62.26 per cent. One notable feature was that the number of cases was also increased by 29.17 per cent in the State.

As many as 1,045 cases were booked in 2024 compared to 809 cases in 2023 recording a rise of 29.17 per cent. Prohibition and Excise department Director, Enforcement, VB Kamalasan Reddy, however, attributed the increase in number of cases to the enforcement drive launched against NDPS.

At the same time, the seizure of vehicles involved in the NDPS crime was also gone up by 78.41 per cent in 2024 with over 471 cases compared to 264 cases in 2023.

Sharing an overview of the significant outcomes in combating crimes targeted by Excise department in 2024, Reddy said that crucial trends that were observed during the year include enhanced seizure diversity, including poppy straw, alprazolam, and emerging synthetic and designer drugs in addition to breach cases rising from four to 27, indicating tighter enforcement but room for better compliance.

Ganja, cocaine, heroin, MDMA, LSD blots, Alprazolam and Diazepam among other narcotics were seized last year.

Referring to illicit distillation (ID) cases, Reddy said the cases registered a marginal increase of 2.07 per cent with over 21,234 in 2024 as against 20,803 in 2023. The number of persons arrested also gone up by 8.66 per cent with the arrest of over 12,727 persons in 2024 compared to 11,713 in 2023.

Interestingly, the quantity of ID liquor flow decreased significantly by 19.87 per cent with over 1,04,730 litres in 2024 as against 1,30,696 litres in 2023 due to effective enforcement.

The department’s effective enforcement measures resulted in drastic reduction of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) inflow into the State. It booked 800 cases seizing 10,613 litres after arresting 430 people compared to 1,808 cases in 2023 with the arrest of 990 people and seizing 29,561 litres of liquor.



