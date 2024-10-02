CPS employees demand OPS

Hyderabad: The Telangana Contributory Pension Scheme Employees Union (TGCPSEU) has demanded the abolition of the contributory pension scheme (CPS), which they said is depriving them of financial security. They sought immediate restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS). The union members who met on Wednesday unanimously elected a new committee.

Speaking on the occasion, its president L. Darshan Goud said, “I will work for the revival of the OPS and fulfill the wishes of the employees and teachers. The Congress party has revived OPS in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh. The party had made a similar promise in Telangana in its manifesto. We are hopeful that the state government will fulfill its promise.”

“Nearly 2.5 lakh employees are awaiting the OPS revival. The CM should relaunch the OPS and come to the rescue of the employees’ families, who have lost their breadwinners. The government, which took up decade-old pending promotions, should do away with the unscientific CPS and help employees in their old age," said B. Vijay Bhaskar, the newly elected general secretary of TGCPSEU. K. Ramakrishna has been elected as the honorary president of the union.