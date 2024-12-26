CPM urges CM to keep poll promise to Asha workers

Khammam: Thammineni Veerabhadram, the CPM State Secretary, on Thursday called upon Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to honour pre-poll commitments regarding fixed salaries and enhanced facilities for Asha workers.

Speaking at a meeting coinciding with the Telangana Asha Workers Union’s bus yatra in Khammam, Veerabhadram criticised the Congress government for not delivering on its election promises. He highlighted that during the legislative Assembly elections, the Congress pledged better salaries and facilities for Asha workers, including job security, as part of its manifesto.

Veerabhadram condemned the current administration’s sluggish approach in addressing these promises. He pointed out that despite Asha workers submitting memoranda to officials and elected representatives, the government has failed to set their salaries at the promised ₹18,000 per month.

The CPM leader accused the state government of being indifferent to the legitimate demands of Asha workers, who play a crucial role in the healthcare system.

