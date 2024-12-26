 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

CPM urges CM to keep poll promise to Asha workers

Telangana
DC Correspondent
26 Dec 2024 7:45 PM IST
CPM urges CM to keep poll promise to Asha workers
x
Thammineni Veerabhadram. (Image: DC)

Khammam: Thammineni Veerabhadram, the CPM State Secretary, on Thursday called upon Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to honour pre-poll commitments regarding fixed salaries and enhanced facilities for Asha workers.

Speaking at a meeting coinciding with the Telangana Asha Workers Union’s bus yatra in Khammam, Veerabhadram criticised the Congress government for not delivering on its election promises. He highlighted that during the legislative Assembly elections, the Congress pledged better salaries and facilities for Asha workers, including job security, as part of its manifesto.
Veerabhadram condemned the current administration’s sluggish approach in addressing these promises. He pointed out that despite Asha workers submitting memoranda to officials and elected representatives, the government has failed to set their salaries at the promised ₹18,000 per month.
The CPM leader accused the state government of being indifferent to the legitimate demands of Asha workers, who play a crucial role in the healthcare system.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Thammineni Veerabhadram Telangana news Hyderabad news 
India Southern States Telangana Khammam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick