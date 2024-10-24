CPM Flays Govt for Delay in Manifesto Implementation

Hyderabad:The CPM state committee, which met on Wednesday, expressed its dismay at the delay in implementing promises made in the manifesto of the ling party before the polls. It particularly opposed the government's bid to demolish houses in 49 places without properly rehabilitating them.

The meeting was headed by the party's politburo members A. Vijaya Raghavan, B. V. Raghavulu and state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram.



The meeting further sought a provision of alternative to those who have constructed their houses in the riverbed, retaining alignment of regional ring road, payment of three times the market value for land acquired as per the Land Acquisition Act 2013.



They said the minimum wage should be increased to Rs 26,000 and Rs 11,000 and the payment of pending benefits for employees must be cleared. It expressed concern over pending wage payments to the gram panchayat, municipal, medical, health and contract workers.

The party sought justice for Group-1 aspirants and withdrawal of cases filed against them. The government had only waived loans of 22 lakhs farmers while 42 lakhs have availed loans. They also asked for a loan eligibility card for tenant farmers and Rs 12,000 to tenant farmers and agriculture workers.



Seeking allocation of matching grants for NREGS by the state government they said the government should provide work for the rural poor and workers. The man days should be increased to 200 with a payment of Rs 600 as daily wage. The committee further appealed for allocation of housing sites for journalists through societies.