CPM demands better MMTS services in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Frequent cancellations, lack of punctuality and frequent delays during travel were discouraging the use of MMTS trains, lamented the users of the local train services. On Wednesday, the MMTS users under the aegis of CPM protested in front of Rail Nilayam demanding improvement in the MMTS train services. The protesters were holding placards stating ‘Railways stop making MMTS inactive’, ‘Add more MMTS trains’ and ‘Maintain MMTS timings’.

The protesting MMTS users, most of whom were from suburban areas of Hyderabad, explained that MMTS, one of the best modes of commute for the common man, is being discouraged. Because of the negligent attitude of the South Central Railway (SCR) towards the MMTS, the passenger numbers have fallen drastically. A delegation under the leadership of CPI (M) city secretary Srinivas met principal chief operations manager SCR B. Nagya and submitted a memorandum to him.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, CPM leaders said, “The MMTS rail is the most affordable and accessible mode of travel for the common people in the city. It is being taken away from the people now. People are losing faith in MMTS travel due to short trains, lack of punctuality and constant cancellation of trains in the name of repairs. Out of the four routes of MMTS Phase-2, only two trains are running per day. Even between Falaknuma-Lingampally, only two trains run daily.” They also noted, “MMTS trains have to stop outside of the Secunderabad railway station for a long time as they were not being given green signal to enter the platform, due to which these trains are reaching their destinations very late.”