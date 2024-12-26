CPI Only Party Supporting Working Class: Kunamneni

Hyderabad: CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said it is the only party that stands by the aspirations of the working class. He averred that the party functionaries had given up the chance to adorn many posts. He made the remarks while addressing the centenary celebrations of the party in Khammam. The party took out a rally in the city after paying homage to the portrait of Chakali Ilamma.

Addressing the rally he said, “All the communist parties should come together. The fact that so many have turned up for the party conference of their own volition is a testament to our strength. Not a single penny has been spent to mobilise the people. Our leaders don’t switch sides even at the altar of money. If we were interested in bagging posts we would have sought them.”

CPI national general secretary Syed Azeez Pasha flayed Union home minister Amit Shah for belittling the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr B.R. Ambedkar. He reminded that CPI had played a pivotal role in the struggle for independence.

Expressing dismay at the way Parliament is being run he felt that the Rajya Sabha chairman and vice chairman are behaving as BJP workers.

Another national executive member Chada Venkat Reddy said, “The basic rights promised in the constitution have failed to materialize even 77 years after independence. The land laws, welfare schemes, labour laws became a reality only because of the struggles led by CPI and its mass organisations.”

CPI national executive member K. Srinivas Reddy said, “No party has the capacity to come to power alone. The progressive parties which came to power in Nepal and Latin American countries are part of the larger Marxist, Leninist party’s ideology though they may not avowedly vow by the theory.”

CPI national executive member Puvvada Nageshwara Rao and CPI state secretary executive Bhagam Hemanth Rao also took part in the event.