CPI national secretary Narayana slams celebrities for promoting betting apps

Hyderabad: Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana took a serious note of celebrities indulging in promotion of betting apps, even as the police started initiating action against a few celebrities and influencers for promoting these apps through pop up ads.

“It is not wrong to earn money but earning it by indulging cheaply in promoting betting apps is unacceptable,” he said, while interacting with media persons on Friday. Being film actors, people would certainly believe whatever they said without thinking much about the consequences.

A few companies were utilizing the popularity of film actors in the promotion of betting and loan apps and other issues and targeting innocent people.

Referring to a few film actors' contention that they promoted apps unintentionally and within the limits of law, he chided them saying that law was different and moral values were different.

“They promoted betting apps only for money but not out of ignorance. The celebrities must not spoil the society for the sake of money,” he said, urging the law enforcement agencies to take stern action against those who promoted these apps.

“They (celebrities) cannot go scot-free. They must get punishment for their mistake,” Narayana said. He said the police should crack the whip on liquor, drug and sand mafia instead of causing problems to those who made unnecessary remarks politically.

A close tab must also be maintained on social media platforms and if anyone crossed the limit then necessary action must be taken, he added.