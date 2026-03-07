CPI MLC Nellikanti Satyam Speaks At The Preparatory Meeting Of “Praja Palana–Pragathi Pranalika” Held At Udhayaditya Bhavan In Nalgonda On Saturday.

NALGONDA: CPI MLC Nellikanti Satyam on Saturday accused the state government of adopting a discriminatory approach towards the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme in comparison with the Palamuru-Rangareddy project.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting of the “Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika” programme held at Udayaditya Bhavan in Nalgonda, he alleged that the irrigation department was following different standards while allowing water drawal from the Edula (Veeranjaneya) reservoir.

Satyam said the irrigation department had decided to draw water for the Palamuru-Rangareddy (Vattem) project from the reservoir at a level of 436 metres, while fixing a higher level of 440 metres for the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme.

He also alleged that the department had already begun works to install eight motors instead of six to draw two tmcft of water from the Edula reservoir for the Palamuru-Rangareddy project.

According to him, if water is drawn for the Dindi project only when the reservoir level reaches 440 metres, the scheme would receive around 1,500 cusecs of water per day instead of the planned 6,000 cusecs.

He said that once the reservoir level drops to 436.7 metres, the Dindi scheme would receive only about 1,500 cusecs of water per day for 56 days.

Satyam warned that under such circumstances Nalgonda district would receive only about 7 tmcft of water instead of the allocated 30 tmcft.

He said the situation could lead to serious drinking water and irrigation problems in Munugode and Devarakonda Assembly constituencies and also render the Shivannagudem reservoir underutilised.