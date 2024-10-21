CPI MLA Alleges BRS, BJP Actions Burden Poor, Middle Class

Hyderabad: CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao has criticised the BRS and BJP for actions that he claims burden the poor and middle class. He urged the government to engage with unemployed people regarding the Group-1 exam issues.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters, Sambasiva Rao condemned the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HYDRAA) for demolishing homes of the economically disadvantaged and middle-class citizens, arguing that these actions primarily benefit affluent individuals. He called for a collaborative discussion involving all political parties, intellectuals, and environmentalists to reach a consensus. He emphasised that efforts to create disturbances are aimed at prompting central government intervention, but he assured that CPI would oppose any measures harming the poor.

In related remarks, CPI’s national secretary Syed Azeez Pasha highlighted the declining relevance of major political parties, noting that independent candidates and smaller parties secured 20 per cent of the votes in recent elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.