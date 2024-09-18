CPI Marks Merger Day

Hyderabad:The CPI observed Merger Day on Tuesday, and derided attempts to deny the historic role played by the communists in achieving the objective of dethroning the Nizam. They asserted despite attempts to project the day otherwise, the spirit of the Telangana armed struggle by farmers cannot be masked from the people.

CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said at an event at Makhdoom Bhavan, “Political parties are fearing to give credit due to the communists in the struggle. KCR calling it unification day and Revanth Reddy saying it was Praja Palana Day are part of this endeavour.”



He said the agreement reached between the Centre government and the Nizam used the word ‘merger.’ The same has been recorded in the Constitution.



CPI national secretary Azeez Pasha christened Operation Polo as an attempt to suppress Communists rather than the Nizam. The struggle he recalled had brought one third of the State under the communists control then. “The Army was sent to Telangana by the then home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to rein in the communists after the Americans wrote a letter to the Indian government citing the likelihood of Telangana falling into communist influence as the Nizam was on the brink of defeat. This history of the struggle is being sought to be denied.”

