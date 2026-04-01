CPI-Maoist in throes of extinction on Amit Shah’s D-Day

Significantly, the entire Maoist leadership that had shifted to Chhattisgarh hailed from Telangana. Now, they exercise no influence, whether in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, or Madhya Pradesh.For five decades, the well-armed outlawed party had been at the zenith in these states. It has now reached its nadir.Speaking to, Multi Zone-1 Hyderabad IGP S. Chandrasekhar Reddy said that CPI-Maoist party activities had harmed the country. But the concerted national-level operations launched against the Maoists as part of Operation Kagar have wiped them out.The concerted action taken up a decade ago by the Andhra Pradesh government had forced Naxalites to move camp to Chhattisgarh. “The new generation in Telangana does not know what Naxalism is,” the IGP declared, saying left-wing extremism has been wiped out in the state.It is said that CPI-Maoist politburo’s wrong decisions is the reason for the deaths of several top leaders, including party chief Basavaraj, along with CC, SZC, DVC members, PLGA battalion, company and platoon commanders, and other key members.The politburo itself had acknowledged that the losses had been because the party underestimated the intensity of Operation Kagar.Amid such happenings, the mystery about the whereabouts of CPI Maoist party central leader Muppala Laxmana Rao alias Ganapati is continuing.