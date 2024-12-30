CPI leader Raja calls for unity among Left parties

Nalgonda: The Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja emphasised the need for unity among Left parties, democratic, and secular forces to safeguard democracy in India, which he claims is under threat from the RSS and BJP.

Speaking at a public meeting held on Monday at the NG College grounds in Nalgonda as part of CPI’s centenary celebrations, Raja highlighted the participation of Communist parties in the freedom struggle. He urged contemporary leaders to exhibit the same fighting spirit to protect democracy from rising communal forces.

Raja asserted that the RSS is exerting control over the BJP from behind the scenes. He stated that Left and secular parties face the critical challenge of defending the Constitution of India, democracy, and secularism against organisations like the RSS and BJP. He warned that the people of India might revolt if BJP leaders make derogatory remarks against Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Raja pointed out that Union home minister Amit Shah has been touring various states without fearing opposition despite his comments against Ambedkar.

Further, Raja alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shielding top industrialist Adani, who has been implicated in a charge sheet filed in the US. He emphasised the need to strengthen the CPI to protect the interests of the poor in the country.

Prior to the meeting, a rally led by Red Shirt volunteers marched from Clock Tower Centre to NG College. The event was also attended by CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and national secretaries Aziz Pasha, Chada Venkat Reddy, and Pasya Padma.