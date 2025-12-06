Covid Reaffirmed India’s Belief In Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Says Governor

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Friday said that the Covid pandemic reminded the world that India still believes in the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

"We have always believed that “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” the world is one family, and the pandemic reminded the world that this Indian philosophy still guides us… A city grows not just through infrastructure and industry, but through unity, solidarity, and the willingness to uplift one another,” the Governor said, releasing the book, 'The Extra Mile', authored by Yedula Krishna and Arun Tiwari.

Speaking about the book, the Governor said it is more than a book, and it is a tribute to the spirit of togetherness, and to building a stronger community and nation.

Yedula Krishna, the author, said the book tells the story of every officer, doctor, staff member and citizen who refused to give up during the pandemic.

The book highlights how Cyberabad transformed into a hub of innovation and responsibility, demonstrating how strategic planning, collaboration and civic commitment can shape an ecosystem that supports both industry and society.

It documents how government agencies, industry partners, technology providers, police, civil society and citizens united with a shared purpose to ensure safety, continuity of life and constant support for all.

DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy said the authors have made an important effort to recall the pandemic days, which took a heavy toll on both the rich and the poor.

Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) chairman Avinash Mohanty said Covid was a testing time in world history, bringing out both the best and the worst in people.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar said Covid-19 had posed a major challenge, but it also proved how vital compassion and responsibility were.

Former DGP Mahendar Reddy said the pandemic brought out humanity in everyone — from ordinary citizens and volunteers to first responders — who did extraordinary things.

The book’s co-author Arun Tiwari, V. Rajanna, president of Technology, Software and Services, TCS; Mahesh Bhagawat, ADG law and order; and Sailaja Josyula, global head GCC, Cognizant, among others, also spoke.