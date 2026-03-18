Courts Closed on March 20 Too for Id

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court has declared March 20, 2026 (Friday), as a public holiday on account of Id-ul-Fitr, in addition to the earlier declared holiday on March 21.

The holiday will apply to the High Court, Telangana State Judicial Academy, Secunderabad, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, and the Office of the Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee. The High Court has also extended the holiday to the district judiciary on March 20.



Earlier, only March 21 had been declared a holiday for Ramzan.



The High Court has designated November 28, 2026 (Saturday), as a working day for the High Court as compensation for the additional holiday on March 20.

