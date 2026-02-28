Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment in Double Murder Case in Mehdipatnam

Hyderabad: The additional sessions judge in Nampally has pronounced a landmark judgment in a decade-old double murder case in Mehdipatnam, sentencing the prime accused to life imprisonment.

On June 4, 2015, at approximately 1.30 am, two police constables A Mallesham and Madhavarao of Humayunnagar police noticed a fire in an under-construction apartment in Mallepally during their patrolling.

Upon entering the premises, they found a woman named Sultana Begum with severe burn injuries. Before she succumbed, she stated that the accused, Shaik Hussain, had been harassing her and she suspected his involvement in the arson. Her husband, Kurmaiah, sustained fatal injuries in the same incident and passed away.

After a comprehensive trial in the case, the Judge B. Sujay held the 56-year-old Shaik Hussain held guilty. The court sentenced the accused to undergo life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.1,000. In default of payment of the fine, the accused shall undergo simple imprisonment for one additional month.