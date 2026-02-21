Court Returns Charge Sheet

Hyderabad:A Nampally court on Friday returned for a third time, the chargesheet filed by the city police in connection with the Sandhya theatre stampede case of December 4, 2024. The court reportedly cited technical issues while passing its order.

This is said to be the third consecutive time that the court has returned the chargesheet. Police officials, after the court had previously returned the chargesheet, had said that they would rectify the defects.



The chargesheet names 23 people, including film actor Allu Arjun, as accused in connection with the stampede that occurred during the premier show of the film Pushpa-II. A woman died due to suffocation and her son suffered serious injuries and was recently discharged from hospital.



It was reported that the court sought technical evidence in the form of CCTV footage and other data related to the case. The court asked the police to submit the data in the form of pen drives and hard disks.

