Court Relies on Scientific Evidence to Convict Culprits in Honour Killing Case

Nalgonda: The SC/ST Special Court relied mostly on scientific and technical evidence submitted by the police to convict all eight accused in the honour killing of Dalit youth Perumalla Pranay.

Crucial to the case was CCTV footage from Jyothi Hospital in Miryalaguda, which captured the hired killer, Subash Sharma, hacking Pranay to death. The footage was examined by the State Forensic Lab, where experts confirmed it had not been edited or altered.

Out of the 73 eyewitnesses, approximately 10 were staff members from mobile phone companies. Their testimonies helped police establish communication links among the accused both before and after Pranay's murder.

Investigators also obtained call records and phone conversations, which were analysed at the forensic lab to verify the identities of the convicted individuals. The court determined this evidence was pivotal in securing convictions for all eight accused. .