Court Rejects Cop’s Plea Against Promotion Process

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court rejected the challenge to the promotion process to the Indian Police Service (IPS) from the state police service. The panel comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin was dealing with a writ petition filed by L.S. Chowhan questioning the order passed by the Central Administrative Tribunal, Hyderabad bench, which had declined to intervene in the IPS selection process for the panel years 2009-A and 2010. The petitioner, a state police officer who had served superintendent of police, contended that the withholding of his integrity certificate by the state authorities had adversely affected his consideration for inclusion in the IPS select list.

He said that the selection process was arbitrary. He also alleged procedural irregularities and possible bias in the functioning of the selection committee. The panel observed that the selection committee independently evaluated eligible officers on the basis of their service records and annual confidential reports through a comparative assessment of merit.

The panel noted that the petitioner had been graded “Good” whereas several officers in the zone of consideration were graded “Very Good”, and therefore his non-inclusion in the select list was a consequence of the statutory limitation on the number of vacancies and the comparative grading assigned by the Committee. Holding that the non-issuance of the integrity certificate did not vitiate the independent assessment undertaken by the selection committee and finding no material to substantiate the allegation of bias, the panel concluded that the CAT-Hyderabad’s order did not suffer from any jurisdictional error warranting interference and accordingly dismissed the writ petition while affirming the order of the Central Administrative Tribunal.

HC refuses to interfere with Khammam Municipal coprn. Show casue notice. Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court refused to intervene in a showcause notice issued by the Khammam Municipal Corporation alleging encroachment of a public road and unhygienic conditions caused by a chicken shop, observing that the court could not ordinarily intervene in the exercise of jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution. Sk Jani Miya had approached the High Court questioning a showcause notice dated June 23, 2025, issued by municipal authorities. The petitioner sought a direction restraining the authorities from dispossessing him or demolishing Shop No.1 where he was running a chicken outlet at Motinagar, Khammam. It was the contention of the petitioner that firstly, the notice should not have been served to him since he is not the owner; that such notice could only have been issued after a complaint by mutawalli and not otherwise. During the hearing, the judge noted that the notice asked the petitioner’s explanation on the complaint that he was creating unhygienic conditions in the area and that he was encroaching the road, and subsequently remarked that the court was not inclined to entertain the plea. The petitioner argued that nearly 80 shops existed in a straight line in the same locality and that no action had been taken against them and that he was being singled out. The judge observed that the impugned communication was only a showcause notice and that the petitioner had an opportunity to respond before the authorities. Remarking, that writ jurisdiction could not be invoked to challenge a showcause notice, the judge declined to entertain the petition. The judge thereafter granted one day time to the counsel to get instructions on withdrawing the petition.



