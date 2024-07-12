Court Rejects Bail for Four in Hyderabad Phone Tapping Case

Hyderabad: The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Nampally in Hyderabad rejected the bail petitions filed by the four accused in the phone tapping case — Radha Kishan Rao, Bhujanga Rao, Thirupathanna and G. Praneeth Rao. This is the fourth time the court has rejected the bail petitions of the accused.

They had filed petitions stating that they were eligible to get default bail as the police did not file the chargesheet within the mandatory period. The court was not inclined to accept their contentions.

The court agreed with public prosecutor Sambasiva Reddy, who submitted that the chargesheet was filed by the investigation team on June 10 but submitted additional documents following objections raised by the court. Hence, it should be considered as the chargesheet having been filed in time.

The court also considered the arguments of the public prosecutor who stated that the accused may hamper the evidence if released on bail

Meanwhile, the investigation team submitted documents to the chargesheet, as the court had rejected the chargesheet three days ago.