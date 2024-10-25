Court refuses bail of Telugu film producer

Hyderabad:The police on Thursday opposed a bail petition filed by Telugu film producer Burugulapalli Shiva Rama Krishna, who was arrested for fabricating documents to acquire 84 acres of government land.

Krishna sought the bail on health grounds, but the public prosecutor opposed the plea stating that his release would affect the probe, police sources disclosed. The court rejected the petition and the accused was escorted back to the Chanchalguda prison.

The case relates fabrication of title deeds of a piece of land admeasuring 84 acres 30 guntas in Survey No. 46 of Raidurg village under Serrilingampally mandal in Rangareddy district. The accused fabricated a sale deed dated 15 Aban 1259 Hijri (October 9, 1843) and its translated copy, and claimed that the document was issued by the office of the director, State Archives Institute.

The state government found the document to be fabricated as Telangana State Archive & Research Institute did not possess the records of Sethwar and Sale Deeds of Private Estates. Hence the question of issuing the sale deed dated 15 Aban 1259 Hijri (October 9, 1843) and the Sethwar of Raidurg Paigah Village Sy.No. 46 doesn’t arise.