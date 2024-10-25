Court rebukes Konda Surekha for making remarks against KTR

Hyderabad: A local court here on Friday rebuked Endowments Minister Konda Surekha in connection with Rs.100 crore defamation case filed by the former Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) a few days ago.

It also issued orders prohibiting her to make defamatory remarks against KTR and gave instructions to remove Surekha’s comments from media, social media, YouTube, Facebook, and Google platforms and asked to delete the videos containing these comments. Media outlets that broadcast or published these remarks were also directed to remove all related content from social media.

This was the first time a court has taken such a serious stance in a defamation case involving a minister. In the defamation case filed by KTR, claiming that Surekha made derogatory comments against him, the court issued a stern warning to her. The Hyderabad city civil court viewed her comments as highly objectionable, noting surprise that a responsible minister would make such remarks.

The court took Surekha’s comments seriously, directing her not to make any further defamatory statements about KTR. The court stated that Surekha’s comments could have a harmful impact on society, emphasizing that all articles and videos linked to her remarks should not be available in the public domain.



